Plymouth shooting victims’ families ‘greatly concerned’ at killer owning shotgun

Floral tributes left in Keyham, Plymouth

The families of those killed by Plymouth mass shooter Jake Davison have expressed concern at how he was able to legally own a shotgun after it emerged that the police watchdog is investigating a historic allegation of assault against him.

Davison, 22, killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51, after a row and then shot dead four others in a 12-minute attack.

Three-year-old Sophie Martyn, her father, Lee, 43, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, all died on the evening of August 12 this year in the Keyham area of the city.

The apprentice crane operator then turned the pump-action shotgun on himself before armed officers reached him.

Stephen Washington was among those who died (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)

The killings happened just weeks after the shotgun and licence had been returned to him by Devon and Cornwall Police. They had been seized last year after Davison assaulted two teenagers in a park.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating how the force approved his application and then later gave him back the licence and shotgun.

Davison applied for a shotgun certificate in July 2017 and, after the application was processed by the force, a certificate was issued to him in January 2018 that was valid for five years.

As part of the investigation, two members of staff in the firearms licensing department involved in the granting of the shotgun certificate have been served with gross misconduct notices, while an officer has been served with a misconduct notice.

The IOPC has also taken a statement from a man who alleges that he reported to police an assault by Davison outside a supermarket in Plymouth in 2016.

A pre-inquest hearing held in Plymouth heard on Thursday that as part of the application process in 2017, Davison’s GP declined to comment to police on whether he was suitable to hold a firearms licence, saying he was not “qualified to comment on the personality of a patient”.

Davison’s killing spree began in Biddick Drive in Keyham (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ian Arrow, senior coroner for Plymouth and South Devon, told Davison’s father, Mark Davison, that lawyers representing his son’s victims had provided him with their areas of concern.

“It won’t surprise you to know they are the manner in which Jake was dealt with prior to the incident and how he came to get the shotgun,” Mr Arrow said.

Mr Davison replied: “Yeah, I kicked up a fuss about that too.”

Lawyer Patrick Maguire, who represents the Shepherd, Washington and Martyn families, said: “My clients are greatly concerned about how Davison came into possession of the firearm against the backdrop of matters aired at today’s hearing.

“We welcome the IOPC investigation, and we will now await its conclusion and full report in order to respond appropriately.”

IOPC regional director David Ford said: “We have gathered and reviewed a considerable amount of information in the course of our investigation.

“While our investigative work is close to completion, we have followed the evidence as it has emerged and now have a small number of remaining actions to undertake.

“We have provided a preliminary report to the coroner this week and are keeping the families and Devon and Cornwall Police updated throughout our investigation.”

People gathered outside the Guildhall in Plymouth to hold a minute’s silence for the victims (Ben Birchall/PA)

In the wake of the shootings, the Home Office announced that the police will now have to check someone’s medical history before issuing a gun licence.

All firearms applications must be accompanied by a medical document signed by a registered, practising doctor.

As well as the coroner and IOPC’s investigations, the National Police Chiefs Council is also leading an inquiry, in conjunction with the local police and crime commissioner, into the force’s firearms policies and procedures.

Davison had received mental health support during the coronavirus lockdown and had been in contact with a telephone helpline service in Plymouth run by the Livewell Southwest organisation.

Social media usage by Davison suggested an obsession with “incel” culture, meaning “involuntary celibate”, as well as an interest in guns and the US.

Reports have suggested Davison’s mother had been struggling to get help for her son, having become concerned about his mental health.