‘Phenomenal level’ of bird flu in UK, chief vet says after thousands culled

Geese

The UK’s chief vet has reportedly said there is a “phenomenal level” of bird flu in the country following the culling of tens of thousands of farmed birds.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was declared across the UK on November 3 before being extended on November 29 with the added requirement all captive birds had to be kept indoors, amid concerns wild birds migrating from mainland Europe during the winter were carrying the flu.

The current number of 38 confirmed infected premises in the UK is the largest ever, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The risk to human health from avian influenza remains very low, according to public health advice, and there is a low food safety risk.

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss told the BBC the “phenomenal level” of bird flu has “huge human, animal and trade implications”.

She said the disease was being spread by migratory birds flying back from the north of Russia and eastern Europe, and insisted further research was needed to prevent a worsening outbreak in the future.

“We can’t wait until another year and have an even bigger outbreak. So, we will be working not just with our own scientists but internationally, to understand more of what we can do about what’s behind it,” Dr Middlemiss told the broadcaster.

Housing measures to protect poultry & captive birds from #AvianInfluenza are coming into force across the UK on 29 November 2021. This means that from this time you must keep your birds indoors. Read more https://t.co/lPo5AwIBgJ @BHWTOfficial #Chickens #Ducks #Geese #BirdFlu pic.twitter.com/R1UwCtH7n9 — APHA (@APHAgovuk) November 24, 2021

The vet warned the UK was only a few weeks into a migratory season that goes until March, as Defra’s figures showed 31 confirmed infected premises in England, three in Wales, two in Scotland and two in Northern Ireland.

“We are going to need to keep up these levels of heightened biosecurity for all that time,” she said.

The protection zone means in addition to keeping birds and poultry housed, keepers must continue to take precautions such as regularly cleaning and disinfecting clothing, equipment and vehicles and limiting access to non-essential workers and visitors.