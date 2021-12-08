Relatives wait for latest ruling on grandmother left paralysed by Covid

Addenbrooke’s University Hospital in Cambridge

Relatives of a grandmother in her 50s left brain-damaged and paralysed from the neck down as a result of contracting Covid-19 are waiting for a ruling on the latest stage of a fight over life-support treatment.

A judge finished overseeing the latest hearing in the case on Wednesday and indicated that she would publish a ruling in the near future.

Mrs Justice Theis had considered up-to-date evidence at a hearing in the Court of Protection, where issues relating to people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions are considered, over two days in London.

Another judge had originally considered the case at a Court of Protection hearing in August.

Mr Justice Hayden concluded that life-support treatment should end and that the woman should be allowed to die.

The woman’s adult children challenged his ruling in the Court of Appeal.

Appeal judges upheld their challenge and said the case should be reheard.

Specialists treating the woman, who doctors had described as the most complicated Covid patient in the world, say life-support treatment should end.

The woman’s relatives disagree and say she should be given more time.

Relatives told Mrs Justice Theis that in the past four months they had seen a “bubblier” person and someone who is “more alert and aware”.

But doctors treating the woman at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge said she had deteriorated since August.