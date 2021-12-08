Camilla switches on Christmas tree lights at ‘marvellous’ hospice

The Duchess of Cornwall today met staff, patients and their families at @trinityhospice to celebrate the hospice’s 130th anniversary.

Royal Trinity Hospice cares for around 2,500 patients every year, both at home and in the hospice’s 28-bed inpatient unit. pic.twitter.com/ka5cBzpPBq

— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) December 8, 2021