Demand for new cars up 1.7% but industry warns over ‘weakness’

Demand for new cars grew by 1.7% last month compared with lockdown-hit November 2020 but the automotive industry issued a warning about the market’s “weakness”.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 115,706 new cars were registered in the UK last month.

Although that halts four consecutive months of year-on-year decline, the total was 31.3% down on the pre-pandemic five-year November average.

Battery electric vehicles represented nearly a fifth of the new car market last month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “What looks like a positive performance belies the underlying weakness of the market.

“Demand is there, with a slew of new, increasingly electrified, models launched but the global shortage of semiconductors continues to bedevil production and therefore new car registrations.

“The industry is working flat out to overcome these issues and fulfil orders, but disruption is likely to last into next year, compounding the need for customers to place orders early.