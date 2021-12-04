What the papers say – December 4

A collection of British newspapers

The national papers focus on coronavirus developments, political machinations and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood.

The i weekend cites health chiefs as saying half of the UK’s early cases of the Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 occurred in people who had already received two vaccine doses.

UK ‘red’ alert over Omicron ability to hit double jabbed #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OhINjHlFwk — i newspaper (@theipaper) December 3, 2021

Ministers have been told there is no time to wait for research on the new variant and they must act now to prevent a “very significant” wave of infections that risks overwhelming the NHS, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Saturday 4 December 2021: Act now, no time to wait for Omicron data, say experts pic.twitter.com/NBnlL5Lpc6 — The Guardian (@guardian) December 3, 2021

Concerns over Omicron have prompted a wave of Christmas party cancellations in a blow to the hospitality sector, reports FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday December 4 https://t.co/zKx0NAplbg pic.twitter.com/APDwlBvnqu — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 3, 2021

In another pandemic-related development, The Independent says a billionaire Tory donor’s company claimed millions of pounds’ worth of taxpayer-funded furlough money after recording a £75 million profit.

INDEPENDENT: Tory donor’s firm took millions in furlough cash despite profit of £75m #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nkQJR4Sy6d — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2021

The Daily Telegraph has been informed pestering women in the street or in pubs and making lewd comments to them could become a criminal offence following the murder of Sarah Everard.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Pestering women in the street to be outlawed'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ON0AcjCbb1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 3, 2021

Boris Johnson is quoted in the Daily Mail as saying ministers will leave “absolutely no stone unturned” to establish what went wrong in the case of murdered six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

The Times has learnt Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to cut income tax by 2p in the pound or to slash VAT rates before the next election.

The Daily Star reports “tall actors” are taking the jobs of those with drawfism in Christmas plays and pantomimes.