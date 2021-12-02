Virgin Media customers unable to access some channels 10 hours after outage

Virgin Media headquarters in Reading

Thousands of Virgin Media customers were unable to access some TV channels for more than 10 hours after the service was hit by an issue caused by a “major power outage”.

On Thursday evening the company said many channels were back but some still needing to be restored.

According to service status website DownDetector, customers began reporting issues just after 11am, with more than 18,000 reports of issues with Virgin Media TV logged by the site.

We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible. For updates please visit: https://t.co/FItvcOc1wX — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) December 2, 2021

Some customers also reported broadband issues.

In a statement on its Twitter page earlier on Thursday, the firm said: “We’re aware of an issue currently affecting TV services and are working hard to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

An additional statement on its website said: “Engineers are on site working to restore TV services after a major power outage.

“We are currently attempting to restore more channels.”

Responding further to customers on Twitter, Virgin Media said it did not have a precise completion time for the fix, but was “working towards having this resolved this afternoon”.