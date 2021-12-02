Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Teenager charged in connection with 16-year-old girl’s death

UK NewsPublished:

Amber Gibson’s body was found in Hamilton on Sunday morning.

Police radio
Police radio

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a park.

Amber Gibson left her home in the Hillhouse area of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at around 9.15pm last Friday and was reported missing later that night when she did not return.

Her body was discovered in the town’s Cadzow Glen park at around 10.10am on Sunday.

Police said that a 19-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday has now been charged in connection with Amber’s death.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News