Teenager charged in connection with 16-year-old girl’s death

Man charged in connection with death of Amber Gibson

Police Scotland can confirm that the 19-year-old man who had been arrested last night, Wednesday, 1 December 2021, has now been charged.

He is due to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Friday, 3 December 2021. pic.twitter.com/VqYPDqdUXT

— Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) December 2, 2021