Polls close in Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election

Great to be in Old Bexley & Sidcup for election day, supporting our great candidate @louie_french to be the area's next MP ?

Polls are open ? so if you live in the constituency, make sure you vote today, and #VoteConservative pic.twitter.com/8RNvOUmcvh

— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) December 2, 2021