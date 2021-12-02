NHS App is most downloaded free iPhone app this year

NHS app

The official NHS App used to show a person’s vaccination status and Covid Pass has been revealed as this year’s most downloaded free app by UK iPhone users.

The NHS App finished ahead of WhatsApp, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube in Apple’s end of year App Store Awards.

Microsoft Teams – which came to prominence during the pandemic as millions shifted to video conferencing for work, school and socialising – also made the list ahead of Snapchat, Facebook, Google Maps and Facebook Messenger.

Fellow video calling platform Zoom was the most downloaded free iPad app, ahead of Teams, YouTube, Netflix and Disney+.

The top paid-for iPhone app was Driving Theory Test 4 in 1 Kit, with the artistic app Procreate the most popular paid-for iPad download.

In its annual awards, children’s world creation title Toca Life World was named iPhone App of the Year, with video editor LumaFusion picking up the Best iPad App award.

iPhone Game of the Year was League Of Legends: Wild Rift, and on the iPad it was Marvel Future Revolution.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year, sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” Apple boss Tim Cook said.

“From self-taught indie coders to inspiring leaders building global businesses, these standout developers innovated with Apple technology, with many helping to foster the profound sense of togetherness we needed this year.”

Document and file editor Craft was named Mac App of the year, with the remake of classic puzzle game Myst named Mac Game of the Year.

The awards also featured a number of apps being celebrated for their contribution to Apple’s trend of the year – connection.