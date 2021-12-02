More than a million people in UK continue to have long Covid

An estimated 1.2 million people living in private households in the UK (1.9% of the population) were experiencing self-reported long COVID as of 31 October 2021.

This is consistent with the level seen in the four weeks to 2 October 2021

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 2, 2021