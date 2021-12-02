Less than half of over-50s in some areas have had extra vaccine dose

Vaccination

Less than half of people aged 50 and over in some areas of England have yet to receive an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including Nottingham, Luton and many parts of London, figures suggest.

The lowest take-up is in the London borough of Tower Hamlets, where only 34.6% of over-50s are estimated to have had either a booster or third dose.

By contrast more than three-quarters of over-50s in Stratford-upon-Avon (76.3%) and Hart in Hampshire (75.4%) are likely to have received the jab.

Not everyone in this age group will yet be eligible for an extra dose of vaccine, but the numbers give an indication of how take-up varies across England, following the decision two months ago by the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to recommend a booster programme for the over-50s.

The figures were compiled by the PA news agency from NHS England data for vaccinations given up to November 28.

(PA Graphics)

They show that in 18 of 307 local authorities, take-up of extra doses is below 50%, all of which are in London except Nottingham (43.9%), Hastings (45.1%) and Luton (49.0%).

Other London boroughs with low take-up include Newham (38.6%), City of London/Hackney (39.0%) and Westminster (41.5%).

After Stratford-upon-Avon and Hart, the areas with the highest take-up are Warwick (74.1%), Hertsmere in Hertfordshire (73.5%) and Horsham in West Sussex (73.5%).

All percentages are based on the latest population estimates for local authorities from the Office for National Statistics, which are for mid-2020.

For England as a whole, take-up of extra doses among all over-50s stood at 60.2% on November 28.

The Government has said all eligible adults in England aged 18 and over will be offered a booster dose by the end of January.

The time between a second dose and a booster is being reduced from six months to three.

Separate figures from NHS England show that 30.2% of staff of older adult care homes in England have received a booster, along with 25.5% of staff at independent Care Quality Commission-registered younger adult care homes.

Some 60.1% of NHS trust health care workers are also estimated to have had either a booster or third dose.