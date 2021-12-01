Jacob Rees-Mogg and Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross face standards probe

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross have become the latest MPs to face a standards probe.

On Wednesday, both were added to the list of MPs that are under investigation by Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone.

The decision to investigate Mr Rees-Mogg comes after Labour demanded an investigation into a £6 million loan that the party said he did not declare properly.