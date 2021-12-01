Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Arrest made after armed police surround man who ‘climbed Parliament fence’

UK NewsPublished:

An arrest has been made, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Aerial views of the London skyline
Aerial views of the London skyline

A man has been detained by armed police after breaching security at the Houses of Parliament.

The man was seen surrounded by officers in New Palace Yard, before being taken away in the back of a police van.

Elliot Keck, who works in the office of Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, said it appeared that the man had climbed over the fence before he was tasered by police.

Mr Keck, 27, said: “As he was being tasered two armed police had their guns drawn.”

He added: “When it was established he wasn’t a threat armed police moved off and he was sat upright for a period before being taken to the van.”

Mr Keck said the man had discarded a bag which was also searched by police.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “At around 1500hrs on Wednesday, December 1, a man was detained and arrested at Carriage Gates inside the Palace of Westminster on suspicion of trespassing on a protected site. Inquiries into the circumstances continue.

“This is not being treated as a terrorist incident.”

A House of Commons spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary estate which is being attended by police and security staff.”

Mr Keck praised the speed of the response by officers and security as “very, very impressive”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News