Afghan boy missing in London less than a month after arriving in UK

Mohammed Khan, 11, has been #missing from #Deptford #Lewisham since yesterday. He recently arrived in the UK & does not speak fluent English.

Last seen wearing black jeans & puffa jacket & black hat with Chicago Bulls logo.

☎️ 999 ref 7180/1DEC if seen.https://t.co/tHP9DSQ5N5

— Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) December 1, 2021