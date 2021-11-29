UK and Israel to unite in ‘thwarting’ Iran’s nuclear ambitions

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss walks along

The foreign ministers of the UK and Israel have issued a fresh commitment to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons as they prepare to reach terms on a decade-long plan to strengthen ties between the two nations.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Israel’s foreign affairs minister Yair Lapid will come together in London on Monday to sign a “memorandum of understanding” aimed at stronger collaboration on issues such as cybersecurity, defence and trade.

In a joint article for The Daily Telegraph, the two ministers call the 10-year plan a “major step forward”, writing: “Israel and the UK are the closest of friends, and today we are deepening that partnership to become even closer.

“This pact will spur technological breakthroughs which have the potential to change the world, create high-quality jobs in both our countries and provide tools to our security forces.”

A major factor of the new pact is a commitment to work “night and day” to prevent Iran from “ever becoming a nuclear power”.

The ministers write: “The clock is ticking, which heightens the need for close co-operation with our partners and friends to thwart Tehran’s ambitions.”

It comes as indirect talks to resuscitate Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal, meant to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, commence in Vienna.