Man charged with murder after disappearance of mother of two

A man has been charged with murder after a mother of two went missing in Kent.

Kent Police said the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charging Mark Brown, 40, of St-Leonards-on-Sea in East Sussex, following the the disappearance of Alexandra Morgan.

He was charged shortly before midnight on Sunday and has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst, was last seen at a petrol station near Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday, November 14 and has not been in contact with her family since.

An investigation by officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate resulted in a murder investigation being launched and Mr Brown was arrested in connection with her disappearance on Thursday, November 25.

Inquiries to locate Alexandra’s body remain ongoing, with searches continuing in several locations.