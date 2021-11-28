SNP lacks the imagination and hard work needed to win independence, Neil claims

MSPs back same-sex marriage law

The SNP is showing “no sign” of any original thinking or hard work to achieve Scottish independence, a former minister has said.

Alex Neil, a government minister under the premierships of both Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon, said the party had to “put flesh on the bones” of its plans for Scotland to become independent.

Speaking to Scotland on Sunday, Mr Neil warned that the SNP must do more than “shout” about independence.

He suggested that the party pursue an “alternative strategy” towards independence if the UK Government will not grant powers for another referendum, and argued they could achieve a “mandate for independence” by winning a majority of votes and seats at the next General Election.

Mr Neil said: “It’s not enough just to shout, ‘independence, independence, independence’, we’ve got to put flesh on the bones of the argument.

“That means spelling out in detail the answers to questions on currency, economic policy, the oil and gas industry, and our trading relationships.

“It’s not just a case of updating the White Paper [from the 2014 referendum]. It needs to be completely rewritten.

“My concern at the moment is that there is no sign of that hard work and original thinking being done, despite the fact we need to do that to have any chance of success next time round.”

Meanwhile, a former deputy leader of the SNP criticised the party for having said “nothing of substance” on Scottish independence during its annual conference.

After a speech by Deputy First Minister John Swinney declaring that Scots must “stand up and be counted” to protect devolution from a corrupt Westminster Government, Jim Sillars added: “John could not set the political heather on fire with a can of petrol and a lighted torch.”

Addressing the SNP conference on Saturday, Mr Swinney insisted “the only way to keep the gains of devolution is by becoming independent”, and suggested the Conservatives had “lost all moral authority to hold the highest offices in the land”.

Accusing the Tories of having “contempt for Scotland’s democratic Parliament”, he suggested decisions made at Holyrood “can be routinely undermined at a whim by the Tories”.

In a virtual speech to the conference, Mr Swinney said: “All of us who care so deeply about the Scottish Parliament and its role in Scottish public life need to stand up and be counted before it is too late.

“We are now seeing a concerted attack on our Parliament, from the very people who fought tooth and nail against it being established in the first place.

“In a grotesque irony, the Tories are using something that the people of Scotland voted overwhelmingly against – Brexit – to undermine something they voted overwhelmingly for – the Scottish Parliament.