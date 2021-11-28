Masks to return on Tuesday as third case of Omicron found in UK

Shoppers in masks

Mandatory mask-wearing will return to shops and public transport on Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said as a third case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was detected in the UK.

The Cabinet minister told families they should plan for Christmas “as normal” and said it is “nowhere near” time to reintroduce social distancing rules and work-from-home guidance, despite a raft of precautionary measures being reintroduced to tackle the concerning strain.

But later on Sunday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it had identified another case of Omicron in an individual with links to travel in southern Africa who visited Westminster in London before leaving the country.