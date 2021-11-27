Stars removed from I’m A Celebrity castle after production base damaged in storm

I’m A Celebrity stars

The stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! have been removed from the castle while work is carried out to get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to extreme weather, ITV has announced.

It is understood the celebrities will individually return to quarantine to ensure they remain Covid secure and they will then be back at the castle once the whole production is safely re-established.

It comes after the shows on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled because the production base at Gwrych Castle in North Wales suffered significant damage during Storm Arwen on Friday night.

Update: Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the Celebrities from the Castle. #ImACeleb — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2021

A statement from I’m A Celebrity said: “Whilst we get the production base back up and running after suffering technical issues due to the storm, we have removed the celebrities from the castle.”

The quarantine conditions for the celebrities will be the same as they had before entering the castle.

Earlier on Saturday, ITV announced the technical difficulties caused by the weather conditions meant there would be no new episodes this weekend.

Owing to technical difficulties caused by extreme weather conditions in the area, there will be no new episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this weekend (Saturday and Sunday).#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/stFpsKkzvM — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2021

The episodes were being replaced by compilation shows voiced by hosts Ant and Dec, featuring the best moments from previous series.

Friday’s episode of the ITV series was the first to be pre-recorded due to the weather conditions.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly recorded their links early in the evening as part of “precautionary measures” put in place by ITV following severe storm warnings.

The duo posted a video from outside the castle ahead of the show, with the wind whipping and roaring in the background.

This just in – From Arwen to Ant wind ?? it’s all go here as we record the show instead of being live on your tellies tonight – an #ImACeleb first! Stay safe in the storm everyone x pic.twitter.com/M3rqmj70XQ — antanddec (@antanddec) November 26, 2021

“You’ve probably heard we’ve had to record the show a bit earlier tonight because of the winds here at Storm Arwen,” said Donnelly.

“It’s bad, isn’t it, it’s really windy,” said McPartlin. “You can hear it, it’s rattling the tent, it might blow this away, so we’ve got to get it done and get out of here.”

Donnelly added: “It’s due to get worse later so everyone is afraid that the satellite is going to go down and all of that, so it’s a bit risky to do a live show, so we’re going to have to do it recorded tonight, which is the first time we’ve ever done that.”

It has been an eventful first week at Gwrych Castle, where the programme is being filmed for a second year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"So that's it, my adventure's over" ❤️ A lovely message from @richardm56 to his 11 new besties! What do you think they'll name their group chat?#imaceleb pic.twitter.com/VnjEbI1DPX — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 27, 2021

On Thursday, Richard Madeley announced he was leaving the show after he was taken to hospital as a precaution when he fell ill in the early hours of the morning.

The TV star later said he felt “fit as a fiddle” and was “gutted” that Covid restrictions meant he was not able to return.