Night Tube restart hit by eight-hour drivers’ strike

Night Tube line

Plans to restart London’s Night Tube on Saturday evening have been hit by a strike.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union will walk out at 8.30pm on the Victoria and Central lines in a dispute over drivers’ rosters.

Tube services were disrupted on Friday after drivers launched a 24-hour strike, which will be followed by more weekend stoppages in the run up to Christmas.

Saturday’s strike will last for eight hours, shattering plans to restart the Night Tube this weekend after it was suspended last year because of the pandemic.

Tube strikes Central and Victoria lines. Saturday 27 November evening and overnight (plus further strikes planned). Check your travel. — Transport for London (@TfL) November 27, 2021

The union says Transport for London (TfL) has “ripped up “ an agreement on Night Tube driving by changing rosters.

TfL say no jobs are being lost and the changes mean drivers would work around four Night Tube weekends a year.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The widespread impact on services is solely down to management failure to recognise and address the anger of their staff at the imposition of damaging and unacceptable working practices.

“This action was wholly avoidable if LU (London Underground) bosses hadn’t attempted to bulldoze through arrangements that abolished the Night Tube driver grade, lumping everyone into a central pool where they can be shunted about at will in a drive to cut costs.

“Our members have spoken and it’s time for London Underground to start listening.

“The Mayor and his officials need to recognise our determination to defend progressive and family-friendly working practices. We remain available for talks.”

Andy Lord, London Underground’s managing director, said: “I am very sorry for the inconvenience that this strike action is causing. We understand that our customers will be frustrated by the RMT’s strike action, which is timed to cause maximum disruption to London.

“This action is the last thing London needs as it recovers from the pandemic, which is why we have done everything we can to get this action called off.

“We are expecting to operate a reduced service overnight tonight on the Central and Victoria lines and on 3-5 December, 10-12 December and 17-18 December. Customers are advised to check before they travel and use buses to complete their journeys where required.”

Nick Dent, director of London Underground customer operations said: “At such a pivotal time for the capital’s recovery, we are hugely disappointed that the RMT is threatening London with this unnecessary action.