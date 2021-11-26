WHO says Omicron strain of coronavirus is a ‘variant of concern’

UK NewsPublished:

The UK added six African nations to its travel red list in an attempt to limit the spread.

A Covid-19 mass testing centre
A Covid-19 mass testing centre

A new strain of coronavirus that has reached Belgium after being discovered in South Africa has been designated a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organisation.

The WHO warned that preliminary evidence suggests the variant, which the organisation named Omicron, has an increased risk of reinfection and may spread more rapidly than other strains.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there is “huge international concern” after adding South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia to the UK’s travel red list to limit its spread.

But ministers were facing calls to go further to prevent a wave of Omicron arriving in Britain while a Delta surge is ongoing, as Belgium became the first EU country to announce a case.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News