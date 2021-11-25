Victims of male violence remembered as action demanded to protect women

Million Women Rise vigil

A vigil has been held to remember the victims of male violence towards women.

Dozens of Million Women Rise supporters gathered outside Scotland Yard in central London on Thursday afternoon to mark the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

They held placards and banners, gave speeches and took part in a short silence to honour women and girls killed by men in the past year.

Those taking part held placards and banners (James Manning/PA)

The vigil, supported by Reclaim These Streets, also saw activists demand a clear dialogue from police on tackling the issue.

Pictures of those affected by male violence over the past year were also plastered around the police headquarters.

Those taking part mentioned the case of Sarah Everard and that of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry as evidence of why action is needed.

Spokeswoman Sabrina Qureshi said: “We’re heading for Scotland Yard because we need those who work there to understand that we hold them critically responsible for the ongoing, disastrous failures to protect all women and girls from violence, and that many among their number are actually implicated as abusers.

Sarah Everard’s murder was remembered by the demonstrators (James Manning/PA)

“There is racism and misogyny in the ranks and it is clear that it is tolerated. Whole sections of the community feel they cannot rely on the police if they need to report domestic or sexual violence for example, and this is extremely disruptive to any notion of policing by consent.

“There are racist attitudes among police officers which mean that black women are both targeted by abusive police officers and are not afforded the protection from police we have a right to when we seek it.

“We see no real or heartfelt commitment to change from the police.