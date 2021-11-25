Speaker lobbied by MPs not to change rules on babies in the Chamber

Apparently Parliament has written a rule which means I can’t take my well behaved, 3-month old, sleeping baby when I speak in chamber. (Still no rule on wearing masks btw).

Mothers in the mother of all parliament are not to be seen or heard it seems….#21stCenturyCalling pic.twitter.com/rKB7WbYQrL

— stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) November 23, 2021