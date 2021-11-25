‘No known link’ between missing Bobbi-Anne McLeod and man suspected of murder

Bobbi-Anne McLeod missing

There is “no known link” between an 18-year-old girl who disappeared in Plymouth on Saturday and the man suspected of her murder, police have said.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod, 18, disappeared at about 6pm on Saturday after leaving her home in Leigham, Plymouth, to meet a friend in the town centre.

A body was found at Bovisand on Tuesday afternoon – around seven miles from where she was last seen.

Formal identification has still not taken place but it is understood to be that of Ms McLeod.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Thursday investigators have been granted more time to question a 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man who was detained at the same time as the first suspect was released earlier on Thursday with no further action to be taken against him.

A woman lays flowers on Sheepstor Road in Plymouth after a woman’s body was found (Ben Birchall/PA)

Speaking outside Crownhill police station in Plymouth, Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Leaper said: “I can confirm that at this time there is no known link between the suspect and the victim.”

She continued: “I would like to reassure the public that at this time we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.”

Ms Leaper said officers had been granted a warrant of further detention for the suspect.

“This warrant enables police to extend the time in which a person can be detained within police custody whilst an investigation is ongoing,” she said.

A friend of Ms McLeod told the PA news agency earlier that she believed the victim “didn’t have a clue” who her attacker or attackers were.

She said that Ms McLeod’s Airpod headphones and tobacco had been found at the bus stop where she was last seen.

“The fact Bobbi’s Airpods and baccy were at the bus stop, that shows she would have struggled,” the friend said.

Locals have been laying floral tributes close to the site of Ms McLeod’s disappearance.