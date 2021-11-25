Child health warning over chemicals in fidget toy advent calendar

Advent calendar

Officials have issued a safety warning over a fidget toy advent calendar which contains high levels of a toxic chemical said to be harmful to children.

Trading standards officers said the calendar should not be given to children.

Tests of the toys found excessive amounts of plastic softening chemical bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) which can harm children’s health, causing possible damage to their reproductive system.

The calendar has been on sale in North Lanarkshire and the local authority said the product does not identify either the manufacturer or importer and fails to meet safety regulations.

Our Trading Standards team is advising parents not to give a fidget toy advent calendar to children because of safety concerns over the toys inside. Tests show they contain high levels of a chemical which can harm children's health. https://t.co/iuJCv5O9NG pic.twitter.com/EZRq2gmWcZ — NorthLanCouncil (@nlcpeople) November 25, 2021

“The lack of manufacturer and importer details on this calendar raised concern with our trading standards team, and testing of the product highlighted significant safety concerns,” said councillor Michael McPake, North Lanarkshire Council’s Environment and Transportation Committee convener.

“Thanks to the vigilance of our officers, we are taking action to remove these calendars from sale and I would ask the public to share this information with anyone who might have bought one of these calendars.