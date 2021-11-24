Christmas food range will be limited to avoid shortages, MPs told

Shoppers in supermarket

There will be a reduced range of food items available to buy this Christmas due to supply chain issues, MPs have been warned.

Shane Brennan, chief executive of the Cold Chain Federation, a trade body representing the temperature-controlled logistics industry, said the sector is focused on what it believes is “achievable” in terms of what can be delivered to stores.

He told the Commons Transport Select Committee: “It’s not about shortages, it’s about simplifying. Having less range obviously is one of the key decisions you can make in trying to make supply chains more efficient.

“And it’s about reducing the amount of goods you’re expected to put on the shelves and then working with the customer base to actually make that clear.

“We are very good at piling high and selling cheap at Christmas time.

“What we have to do is strategically scale that back in order to meet the promise that there will be the stuff you expect to see on the shelves, but not necessarily all the extras.”

Mr Brennan said companies are being forced to be “risk averse about how they see this Christmas period rather than trying to make up lost ground in terms of revenue”.