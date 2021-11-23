What the papers say – November 23

A collection of British newspapers

Reactions to Boris Johnson’s CBI speech, in which he made a reference to cartoon character Peppa Pig, leads many of the papers.

Metro described the speech as a “Peppa Pig’s ear” and a “cringeworthy” performance while the Daily Star also has a cartoon-themed front page.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports Conservative MPs are worried about the PM’s competency following the speech.

And the Financial Times pictures Mr Johnson but leads with US President Joe Biden nominating Jay Powell to serve again as chairman of the Federal Reserve.

The Daily Express also features the Prime Minister on its front page as well as comments made by Sir Edward Leigh over migrants crossing the channel.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror claims Conservative ministers left an expensive fundraiser to vote on the social care reforms.

The Daily Telegraph says Brexit minister Lord Frost has called for a tax cut.

Separately, the i carries Government advice over coronavirus tests and Christmas shopping.

The Times has remarks from former chairwoman of the UK’s vaccine taskforce Dame Kate Bingham, who has been critical of how Whitehall runs.

