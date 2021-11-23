Two held as body found in search for Plymouth teenager

Bobbi-Anne McLeod

Two men have been arrested after the body of a woman was found in the hunt for missing Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod, who has not been seen since Saturday evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police announced on Tuesday evening that the body of a woman had been located during searches for the missing 18-year-old.

Police have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a body during searches for missing 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod from #Plymouth. Two men remain in police custody. Full details here: https://t.co/XBBntOWe27 pic.twitter.com/liZJHReJJR — Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) November 23, 2021

The two men are aged 24 and 26, police said.

Chief Superintendent Matt Longman is due to make a statement on the discovery at 8.30pm this evening.

Ms McLeod left her home in Leigham at around 6pm on Saturday evening and had been due to catch a bus into the city centre to meet friends.

She never arrived and Devon and Cornwall police have been conducting searches and inquiries across Plymouth, the force said, supported by a police helicopter.