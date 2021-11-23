Travel disruption likely as UK to be hit by up to 80mph winds

Gales in UK

The UK is set to be hit by up to 80mph winds this weekend which are likely to cause widespread disruption to travellers.

The Met Office said some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely on Saturday.

A yellow warning has been issued for the majority of the UK and there is a chance of damage to buildings, such as tiles being blown from roofs.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Strong winds across most of the UKSaturday 0000 – 1800 Latest info ? https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/F881KD9FRR — Met Office (@metoffice) November 23, 2021

Very strong winds are due to hit northern areas of Scotland first from noon on Friday, with the weather front gradually making its way further south.

The Met Office said gusts are likely to reach 50mph to 60mph widely, but could reach 70mph to 80mph in coastal areas.

Bridges and roads could also close and the Met Office said there is a slight chance power cuts may occur, affecting services such as mobile phone coverage.

The strong winds are set to affect the majority of the UK, with only a small part of south-east England avoiding a yellow weather warning.