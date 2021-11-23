Tolkien estate blocks use of US cryptocurrency ‘JRR Token’

The Hobbit book

Lawyers representing the estate of Lord of the Rings creator JRR Tolkien have taken action against the developer of a cryptocurrency named “JRR Token”.

Representatives of the Tolkien estate said the product, which was launched in August 2021, infringed the trademark of the world-famous author.

The domain name “jrrtoken.com” was successfully recovered without opposition by the estate and all operations under the offending name were halted.

The US-based developer paid the estate’s legal costs for an undisclosed sum.

Steven Maier, solicitor for the Tolkien estate, said: “The Tolkien estate is vigilant in preventing unauthorised parties from taking advantage of the JRR Tolkien name and the content of JRR Tolkien’s literary works.

“This was a particularly flagrant case of infringement and the estate is pleased that it has been concluded on satisfactory terms.”