New Culture Secretary attacks left-wing critics who opposed her appointment

Nadine Dorries has attacked left-wing critics who opposed her appointment as Culture Secretary, saying they used it as a “means of political attack”.

The politician, who is also a bestselling author, said there was a “vocal number” of mostly male figures who had been hostile to her being given the role.

Ms Dorries replaced Oliver Dowden as Culture Secretary during the September reshuffle, inheriting major projects such as the Government consultation on the privatisation of Channel 4, the Culture Recovery Fund and resuscitating the industry post-Covid, as well as the ongoing debate over the future of the BBC.

Oliver Dowden (James Manning/PA)

Making her first appearance before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee since she was appointed to the role, she said: “The arts sector is a pretty huge sector, I don’t think they all opposed my position, but there were certainly a vocal number, mostly, possibly wholly male, who quite used to and quite frequently comment and continue to do so.

“Were they all from the left? Yes, I think there were a number of people who sadly used my appointment as a means of political attack and that did happen.

“Were these people quite obviously on the left? Yes.”

Asked by the committee what a “snowflake leftie” is, Ms Dorries joked: “Probably my kids.”

Asked what an “Islington leftie” is, she replied: “Again, one of my kids.”

Ms Dorries denied she uses the terms “quite a lot”, adding: “I think I might have used it once in a general term. I’ve certainly never used it as a Secretary of State, which is what I’m here as today.”

She was also questioned about the selection process to appoint a new chair of media watchdog Ofcom.

Ms Dorries told the committee the Government had not “altered” the job description to aid former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre in the application process.

She said: “It was actually not altered as such but it was made to be more diverse and broader so that we could attract a range of broader and more diverse candidates.”

Paul Dacre (Iain Crockart/DMGT/PA)

The Government previously decided to rerun the process after an initial round of interviews failed to find a new chair.

Ms Dorries said there had been no way to exclude candidates such as Mr Dacre from applying a second time.

She said: “My predecessor in my post, before I arrived, decided to rerun the competition, quite rightly, for the head of Ofcom, and that process ran.

“There is no way we can exclude anyone from applying whether they were found unsuitable first time round or not.”

Addressing the future of Channel 4, Ms Dorries said it is the Government’s “responsibility to check the viability” of public service broadcasters.

She said: “I know there is all this speculation about ‘the decision has been made’ and ‘they are going to privatise Channel 4’ but we are not. We are evaluating the future of Channel 4 and whether it is a sustainable model.

“A decision has not been taken. When we get to the point of possibly taking a decision, when we get to the point of considering all the evidence, then we can probably have this discussion.