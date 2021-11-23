Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Vials of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine stored in a temperature-controlled fridge (Yui Mok/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 19, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 20-23) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 284 (75%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 89 (24%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Torridge in Devon continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 697 new cases in the seven days to November 19 – the equivalent of 1,014.3 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 804.7 in the seven days to November 12.

Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 640.5 to 857.3, with 1,277 new cases.

Gwynedd in Wales has the third highest rate, up from 657.5 to 846.0, with 1,059 new cases.

Moray has the highest rate in Scotland (542.3, down slightly from 544.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

East Hampshire (up from 371.5 to 645.2)

Richmondshire (353.6 to 603.0)

Elmbridge (551.0 to 782.0)

Shetland Islands (266.7 to 489.7)

Mid Ulster (640.5 to 857.3)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 23 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 19; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 12; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12.