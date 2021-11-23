Fuel prices rise for 10 consecutive weeks

UK NewsPublished:

Record highs set in April 2012 were exceeded last month, and prices have continued to increase since then.

Petrol pumps
Petrol pumps

Record high fuel prices are continuing to rise, new figures show.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 146.89p, according to Government statistics.

A litre of diesel was 150.73p.

Prices have risen for 10 consecutive weeks.

Record highs set in April 2012 were exceeded last month and prices have continued to increase since then.

The average cost of petrol and diesel has increased by around 34p per litre in the past 12 months.

This has made it approximately £19 more expensive to fill a typical 55-litre family car.

The rise in fuel prices has been driven by the cost of oil doubling over the last year.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News