Number of English Channel crossings now three times 2020’s total

The number of people who have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in small boats this year is now three times the total for the whole of 2020.

At least 886 people succeeded in reaching the UK on Saturday, bringing the total to the year to more than 25,600, according to available official data compiled by the PA news agency.

Small boat arrivals in 2021 now stand at more than three times the figure for the whole of 2020, when 8,417 people crossed the Dover Strait.

These figures are based on Home Office data obtained and analysed by PA.

This comes despite repeated vows from the Government to make such crossings “unviable” and tens of millions of pounds promised to France to help tackle the issue.

A group of people arrive at Dungeness, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tensions with France, already strained amid Brexit rows over fishing and Northern Ireland, have escalated in recent weeks as about 6,000 people have made the perilous journey in November.

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin has blamed Britain’s work market for enticing people to make the perilous crossing.

On Saturday, hundreds of people, including very young children, made the trip to the UK aboard small boats.

Adults carrying youngsters and others wrapped in blankets were seen arriving on the south-east coast with help from lifeboat crews.