G7 foreign ministers to travel to Liverpool for summit

Liz Truss is hoping to build a “worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise” as she welcomes counterparts from around the world to Liverpool next month.

The Foreign Secretary will host a summit of foreign and development ministers from the G7 countries in Liverpool, from December 10 to 12.

And as well as representatives from the US, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU, countries from the Association of Southeast Asian Countries will also attend for the first time, a move the Foreign Office said was a sign of the UK’s growing Indo-Pacific tilt.

The group is expected to discuss a range of global issues, including economic resilience post-Covid, global health and human rights.

Ms Truss said: “The meeting of G7 foreign and development ministers in Liverpool next month is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the city to the world, highlighting the best of British culture, commerce and creativity.

“I will be hosting our friends and partners to discuss how we build closer economic, technology and security ties globally and deliver for the British people.

“I want us to build a worldwide network of liberty that advances freedom, democracy and enterprise and encourages like-minded countries to work together from a position of strength.

“I was deeply saddened by the awful attack in Liverpool this month, but the resolve of the people of this great city will never waver in the face of such atrocities.”

Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, said: “Liverpool is proud to have been chosen to host this global event on behalf of the UK government.

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson during her swearing in ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We are a fitting choice given our cultural significance, musical importance and sporting greatness which attracts visitors from around the world, as well as our scientific and architectural innovation.”

While Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region added: “Liverpool is often described as ‘the world in one city’, so I can think of no more fitting city to host the G7 foreign and development ministerial meeting.

“We are an outward-facing and welcoming region, and nation, known around the world as a global leader in sport, culture, music, heritage and so much more.

“Where we were once leaders of the First Industrial Revolution, we are pioneers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, leading the world in digital and green innovation.

“From the recently launched Pandemic Institute to revolutionary projects like HyNet and our own Mersey Tidal Power scheme, there is nowhere that better embodies the best of our country’s past and an exciting vision for the future.

“The eyes of the world will be on the Liverpool City Region during this summit, and we have a fantastic story to tell.

“While they’re here, I’m sure that the foreign and development ministers and the world’s press, like the many, many tourists we attract every year, won’t be afraid to spend a few pounds in the local economy.”

File photo dated 5/6/2021 of the view across the River Mersey just before the sun rises behind the Liverpool waterfront (Peter Byrne/PA)

During their visit, the foreign ministers will experience first-hand some of Liverpool’s cultural sites.

The Museum of Liverpool, on the city’s famous waterfront, will be the main location for the talks.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden, who is the Gold Commander in charge of policing the event, said: “Merseyside Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the G7 conference delegates and the residents of Merseyside.

“A robust policing plan has been put in place to ensure that delegates can enjoy the conference and the city during their visit.