Janey Godley in hospital with ovarian cancer

Janey Godley

Comedian Janey Godley has revealed that she has ovarian cancer.

Godley shared the news on social media, tweeting a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

She tweeted: “Sorry but my last weekend of the tour can’t go ahead in Edinburgh and Musselburgh as I am in hospital with ovarian cancer – look after each other. #MentalHealthMatters”

The comedian said she has “done nothing but cry and cry and cry” over the last day but pledged to use science and technology to cope on the next stage of the journey.

The comedian said she is being treated in hospital (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More than 1,000 people have responded to the original tweet sending best wishes.

Godley was due to appear at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh on Friday and The Brunton in Musselburgh on Saturday.

The comedian said she is being treated in hospital in Glasgow after going to have symptoms checked out on Thursday.

In a video message posted on Twitter she said: “I’m really sorry I can’t make the Musselburgh and Edinburgh shows this weekend, it’s the very last dates of the tour and the tour has been so brilliant and so very well attended and successful but unfortunately I was doing the tour while I unbeknownst to me had ovarian cancer.

“I had it checked out yesterday, that’s what I’m doing in this very beautiful but very stormy corner room in hospital in Glasgow.”

Sorry but my last weekend of the tour can’t go ahead in Edinburgh and Musselburgh as I am in hospital with ovarian cancer – look after each other #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/RBfZzVmOuw — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 19, 2021

She added: “Onto the next step of my journey and what is that journey? I don’t know if I’m going to be one of these people who battle bravely, who fight every step, I don’t know.

“That doesn’t feel how I’ve been the last day, I’ve done nothing but cry and cry and cry but I’m going to use science, I’m going to use technology and I’m going to try and cope with this next step on the journey.”

She urged anyone with symptoms to get them checked out and thanked the NHS for being “unbelievably brilliant.”

Godley said: “If you have any symptoms like I had, which was I felt as though I was full before I was eating a meal, I felt as though I had no real energy and there was a big bloatingness inside my stomach, I got it checked out and it’s ovarian cancer.

“So onwards and upwards, I want everybody to know that I really appreciate them for being behind me for so long and we will see what happens next.”

Please have a listen #MentalHealthMatters and look after each other pic.twitter.com/D4Khg0K6Bs — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 19, 2021

The comedian found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic.

She featured in Scottish Government coronavirus adverts but they were pulled after offensive tweets by her came to light following an investigation by the Daily Beast website.

The news broke soon after the Covid-19 ads featuring Ms Godley, for which she was paid £12,000, were released.