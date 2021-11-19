Charles cancels HMS Queen Elizabeth tour after F35 jet crash

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall

The Prince of Wales’ visit to a UK aircraft carrier has been cancelled just a few days after a jet from the warship crashed in the Mediterranean.

Charles was due to tour HMS Queen Elizabeth during the final day of his tour of Egypt, but a few hours before the event his office Clarence House announced the visit would not take place.

The pilot flying an F35, estimated to be worth around £100 million, ejected from the aircraft before it crashed into the ocean on Wednesday and was later rescued.

Former soldier Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the Commons Defence Select Committee, said he had “many questions” about the crash.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “For operational reasons, the visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth has been cancelled.”

During the visit, Charles was due to meet Commodore Steve Moorhouse, Commander of the Carrier Strike Group, and Captain Ian Feasey, Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth.