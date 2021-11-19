Camilla reflects on ‘brilliant’ but ‘too quick’ trip to Egypt

Duchess of Cornwall

The Duchess of Cornwall has described her tour of Egypt with the Prince of Wales as “absolutely brilliant”, but said “it’s been too short”.

Camilla also reminisced fondly about how she visited the country with Charles soon after they married, and said it will always have a special place in her heart.

Her comments came at the end of their four-day Middle East tour, during which they also visited Jordan where they retraced the footsteps of Jesus and celebrated the nation’s centenary.

The Duchess of Cornwall at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina in Alexandria, Egypt (Peter Nicolls/PA)

Earlier, Charles’s visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth was cancelled just a few days after a jet from the Royal Navy aircraft carrier crashed in the Mediterranean.

Hours before he was due to tour the vessel, his office Clarence House said: “For operational reasons, the visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth has been cancelled.”

During a visit to the Jesuit Cultural Centre in Alexandria, the prince and duchess met small groups of artists, filmmakers and campaigners including Ahmed Yassin, founder of social enterprise Banlastic Egypt which campaigns to ban single-use plastic.

When Mr Yassin asked about their trip to Egypt, Camilla replied: “It’s been absolutely brilliant, but it’s been too short, too quick. I would like to see more – you just dip in.”

The Prince of Wales signs a visitors’ book alongside his wife the Duchess of Cornwall at the Bibliotheca Alexandrina (Peter Nicolls/PA)

Speaking about their visit to the country as newlyweds in 2006, she added: “It was the first long-distance trip we did after we were married, so it will always stick with me.

“It was very exciting. I have a lot of happy memories here.”

Camilla’s late father Major Bruce Shand served in North Africa during the Second World War and she also spoke about his connection with Egypt.