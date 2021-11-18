Warning over fraudsters using well-known lottery draws to steal money

UK currency

Fraudsters are taking advantage of well-known lottery draws to trick people into handing over money and personal information, police have warned.

Victims have handed over almost £1 million to lottery fraudsters during the past seven months, reporting centre Action Fraud and City of London Police said.

Criminals have been contacting victims informing them they have won a lottery or prize draw but must pay an “advance fee” to receive their winnings.

The winnings are non-existent and criminals are attempting to steal the victim’s money or personal and financial information.

Temporary detective chief inspector Craig Mullish, from the City of London Police, said: “Criminals are experts at impersonating organisations and will mimic a number of well-known prize draws to take advantage of unsuspecting victims.

“Remember, you can’t win a draw that you haven’t entered so if you’re contacted out of the blue claiming you’ve won a prize draw but can only access these winnings by paying an advance fee: stop and think as it’s likely to be a scam.

“This could protect you and your money.”

Action Fraud said it received 629 reports of lottery fraud between April and October 2021, with 89% of cases mentioning well-known prize draws.

Impersonation of People’s Postcode Lottery accounted for 49% of all reports.

⚠️ Almost £1 million lost to lottery scams in the past seven months. Be vigilant of calls and messages asking you to pay an advance fee in order to receive your winnings from a prize draw. For more information, visit: https://t.co/MV3IMBiHNj pic.twitter.com/BBz64dTkfX — Action Fraud (@actionfrauduk) November 18, 2021

Some 70% of victims were aged over 50, with those aged over 65 making up 40% of reports.

More than half of victims (59%) were contacted by telephone, 21% received an email and 10% received their fraud attempt through the post.

Almost half of victims (41%) said they were asked to pay the advance fee to release the alleged winnings by purchasing gift cards and relaying codes to the fraudster.

Fraudsters use gift cards as a form of payment as they can be easily redeemed and sold on. Criminals do not need the physical card to redeem the value and instead ask victims to share the serial code on the back of the card with them.

Other victims provided their bank details after being told they would receive a small payment to verify their account, but criminals used these details to steal money.

People’s Postcode Lottery managing director Clara Govier said: “Please remember, People’s Postcode Lottery will never ask for any kind of payment to claim a prize, you can’t win if you don’t play, and we don’t offer discount cards.

“We know scammers often use social media. Our official social media accounts are verified so there’ll always be a blue tick beside our name. If there isn’t, the message isn’t from us.

“Finally, we encourage anyone who believes they have been the victim of fraudsters to contact our colleagues at Action Fraud or the police.”