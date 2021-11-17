Serial killer Port could have been stopped if police listened, inquest told

Jack Taylor

The father of the final victim of serial killer Stephen Port has told an inquest that if police had “just listened” his death could have been avoided.

Jack Taylor, 25, from Dagenham in Essex, was given a fatal dose of the date rape drug GHB and dumped within metres of two earlier victims of the sex predator in September 2015.

Initially, his death was treated as “non-suspicious”, despite three other young men being found dead in similar circumstances nearby over the course of 16 months.

On Wednesday, Mr Taylor’s father Colin became emotional as he gave evidence at an inquest into all four victims.

He told jurors that police should have listened to the people’s concerns rather than insisting the deaths were not connected.

He told jurors: “We think because the police treated Jack as a drug addict the police didn’t look any further.

“We have got nothing against the police on the whole but listening to everything that’s come out – all four of those boys and the boys that got raped – if they had done something from the start … Port could have been stopped.

“If the police had listened to all those people from the first murder … this would not have happened.

“They should have listened, just listened to people.”

Mr Taylor described his son as a popular young man who was anti-drugs.

He worked as a forklift truck driver in a bonded warehouse storing expensive champagne bottles, where staff were regularly checked for drugs.