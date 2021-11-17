Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Nurse Heather Esmer draws a syringe before administering a Covid-19 vaccine booster at Birkenhead Medical Building in Merseyside (Martin Rickett/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 13, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 14-17) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 290 (77%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates and 87 (23%) have seen a fall.

Torridge in Devon has the highest rate in the UK, with 583 new cases in the seven days to November 13 – the equivalent of 848.4 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 395.8 in the seven days to November 6.

Causeway Coast & Glens in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 460.9 to 737.5, with 1,069 new cases.

Mid Sussex has the third highest rate, up from 479.8 to 714.5, with 1,087 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (684.7) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (625.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 395.8 to 848.4)

Mid Ulster (425.0 to 702.9)

Charnwood (358.8 to 635.8)

Causeway Coast & Glens (460.9 to 737.5)

Gwynedd (442.6 to 684.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 17 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 13; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 6.