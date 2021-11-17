David Cameron resigns from role at Afiniti after founder accused of sex assault

David Cameron

Former prime minister David Cameron has resigned as chairman of the advisory board to the Afiniti software company after its founder was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

The former Conservative leader, whose lucrative roles after leaving No 10 have seen him come under intense scrutiny, announced on Wednesday he would immediately stand down from his post with the firm.

Former employee Tatiana Spottiswoode detailed allegations against chief executive Zia Chishti to members of US congress in a hearing on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Mr Cameron said he had “absolutely no knowledge” of the claims until the public testimony and stressed they allegedly took place before he began chairing the board in 2019.

“Mr Cameron understands that the allegations are disputed, but disagrees with the approach being taken by the company in responding to the matter,” a statement read.

“He made this view clear to Mr Chishti yesterday.

“Mr Cameron has therefore resigned as chairman of the company’s advisory board with immediate effect.

“He does so with regret, given the success and promise of this exciting company, and the commitment, dedication and loyalty of the many hard-working employees with whom he has enjoyed working.”

Princess Beatrice is employed in New York as vice-president of strategy and partnerships at the firm, which is headquartered in Bermuda and provides call centre technology.

Princess Beatrice (Aaron Chown/PA)

A spokesman has been asked whether she will remain in the role.

Ms Spottiswoode told the hearing that after signing a contract with the company in April 201, it became clear Mr Chisti “was not willing to treat me like an employee”.

“Instead, over the next 18 months he oscillated between pressuring me for sex and punishing me,” she said.

“When I rebuffed him he humiliated me in front of co-workers and then ignored me completely, causing me to fear for my job.”

Mr Cameron’s post-political career after leaving Downing Street in 2016 has been tarnished by the Greensill affair.