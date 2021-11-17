Ambulance service declares ‘critical incident’ over IT problem

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Pritchard described "demand rebound" for emergency services including the highest ever number of 999 calls in a month.

An ambulance trust has declared a critical incident due to a technical problem.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it had suffered a “significant IT issue” overnight as it urged patients to “consider alternatives to 999 where possible”.

It is the second time in a week that a technical problem has caused an issue with an ambulance service.

Following a significant IT issue overnight, we have declared a Critical Incident this morning – 17 Nov 2021. Staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients. We would ask that you consider alternatives to 999, inc NHS 111 online, unless absolutely essential pic.twitter.com/O9k7iej3nw — South East Coast Ambulance (@SECAmbulance) November 17, 2021

On November 10 the East of England Ambulance Service said that its computer aided dispatch and telephone systems experienced a “failure”.

While the systems were back up and running shortly after the problem, the service had to temporarily reroute 999 calls to neighbouring ambulance services.

If you are in a life-threatening emergency do not hesitate and call 999 immediately. Remember to NOT HANG UP even if we seem busy, we will answer your call as quickly as we can. pic.twitter.com/VQao2Jb83H — EEAST Ambulance Service (@EastEnglandAmb) November 12, 2021

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “Following a significant IT issue overnight, we have declared a Critical Incident this morning – 17 November 2021.

“Our staff are working extremely hard as we continue to respond to patients. We would ask that you consider alternatives to calling 999, including NHS 111 online, unless it’s absolutely essential.”

The issues come amid rising pressures in emergency care.

On Tuesda,y Amanda Pritchard, the head of the NHS in England, said pressures on emergency care systems in hospitals are “even greater” than those caused by Covid.

She also described “demand rebound” for emergency services including the highest ever number of 999 calls in a month.

During last night’s 14.5hr shift, we saw ONE patient. That’s not because there’s no demand, but because we were stuck at hospital for the entire duration, waiting for bed space. Meanwhile, people are dying waiting for ambulances. What part of this is sustainable @sajidjavid ? pic.twitter.com/7xvLZFaxKP — Faye Shepherd (@Faye_Shepherd) November 16, 2021

Elsewhere a paramedic has described only caring for one patient in a whole shift due to handover delays at hospital.

Faye Shepherd, a student paramedic for South Western Ambulance Service, said in a Twitter post on Tuesday that she saw only one patient in a 14.5-hour work day because her crew was “stuck at hospital for the entire duration waiting for bed space”.

In October, Ms Shepherd had described the “palpable sense of concern among staff” as her ambulance was “23rd in the queue out of 25 ambulance crews waiting to enter the emergency department”.

A spokesperson from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said: “We continue to experience the highest ever level of sustained demand on our service.

“Our response times are directly affected by the time it takes us to handover patients into busy hospital emergency departments, which is longer than we have ever seen before.

“We are losing many more hours compared with recent years, which causes our ambulances to queue outside hospitals and unable to respond to other patients and has an inevitable impact on the service we can provide. This is a health system problem which therefore demands a system solution.”

(PA Graphics)

It comes after ambulance chiefs sounded the alarm over a new report which claimed tens of thousands of patients in England may have come to harm while waiting in ambulance queues outside busy hospitals.