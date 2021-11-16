All UK buildings need to be put under sustainable footing to avoid flooding, says MP

Flood water in York in January 2021 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The UK needs to have national minimum requirements for flood mitigation and protection measures, a Labour MP has said.

Emma Hardy, MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle, put forward in the House of Commons a bill that would make sure we are “building homes that are fit for a changing future”.

Flood protection is a huge issue in her constituency, where thousands of people live in areas at significant risk.

She said: “Last Sunday in Glasgow we saw potentially the most consequential gather in world history, I am referring of course to Cop26.

“The Prime Minister opened that conference by acknowledging that unless we act soon we will see savage changes in our climate, the disruptive effect on life as we know it.

“Inevitable consequences of climate change is a change in weather pattern.

“In 2020, the UN Environment Programme highlighted that increased flooding is likely to be one of the early visible signs of this climate change.”

Floodwater at Ironbridge (Nick Potts/PA)

Ms Hardy noted we are are already seeing those signs and that while there have been some positive advancements in our response to the increase in problems of flooding, such as the Flood Risk Scheme, there is “still more to do”.

She said her Bill would seek to put “all future building developments under sustainable footing” by setting several requirements.

Ms Hardy explained: “First to set binding planning requirements for properties enforced by local authorities; secondly to create a scheme binding on the insurance industry to recognise flood resilience measures in their premiums and thirdly to extend the Flood Risk Scheme further.”

She concluded: “In many ways, it is an issue of common sense to pass this Bill because when it comes to support for these measures today we should remember the tide is rising both literally and metaphorically and the time to act is now.”