Children taken to hospital after school ceiling collapses in Dulwich

A number of children have been taken to hospital after a ceiling collapsed at a school in Dulwich.

The ceiling of the south London school collapsed on the second floor on Monday morning, the London Fire Brigade said.

Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines were called to the incident on Thurlow Park Road in Dulwich.

A number of people were treated on the scene for minor injuries and some children were taken to hospital by London Ambulance crews.

All other children and staff were safely evacuated from the building.

Firefighters carried out a systematic search of the building and confirmed with the school that all pupils and staff were accounted for.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called at 9.22am on Monday and the incident was over by 11.50am.