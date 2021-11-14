Police dealing with ‘incident’ outside Liverpool hospital

Emergency services have been called to an “incident” outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
Merseyside Police said a cordon has been placed around the area and inquiries are ongoing.
A spokeswoman for the force said on Sunday: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
“A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed.
“Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation.”
Images of a car on fire at the scene earlier have been shared online, as well as footage of a number of loud bangs and billowing smoke near to the hospital entrance.