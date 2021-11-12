Record 1,185 people reach UK in one day after risking death crossing Channel

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

A record 1,185 people reached the UK on Thursday after risking death aboard small boats in the English Channel, a new record for a single day.

Lifeboat crews, Border Force and French authorities spent hours intercepting boats in the Dover Strait throughout the day.

However despite their efforts three people are feared lost at sea after two kayaks were found adrift off the coast of Calais.

Thursday’s total, confirmed by the Home Office on Friday, is the highest for daily arrivals during the current crisis, surpassing the previous high of 853 set earlier this month.

Border Force vessel Seeker leaves the Port of Dover in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 23,500 people have now reached the UK after crossing the English Channel aboard small boats this year, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

In the last seven days, more than 2,400 people have crossed to Britain – the most in any such period during the current crisis and more than the entirety of 2019.

The Channel is the busiest shipping lane in the world and has claimed lives in the past, including two people in recent weeks.

In what has become a familiar sight by the docks in Dover, a young girl wrapped in a red jacket was seen being carried ashore on Thursday, one of hundreds of people brought in after being picked up at sea.

Border officials were busy past nightfall in the Kent harbour as they worked to process the hundreds of arrivals.

The cries of children waiting within the compound amid the November chill could be heard, added to the usual hustle and bustle noise of the busy trade port.

Further along the coast, more people were reportedly seen arriving on Hastings beach after being picked up by the RNLI.

Cumulative migrant crossings of the English Channel to the UK. See story POLITICS Migrants. Infographic PA Graphics.

Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights director, said: “The people making these perilous sea crossings are doing so out of desperation, largely because there are no safe and legal routes open to them, and many have family and other connections here.

“Instead of seizing on these highly visible crossings to manufacture a supposed ‘national emergency’ in their attempts to justify draconian new asylum policies, ministers ought to be working constructively with the French authorities to provide safe access to asylum procedures on both sides of the Channel.

“With its current approach, the Government is wilfully endangering people it should be helping. These are cruel tactics and they should end.”

In 2019, Home Secretary Priti Patel promised to make migrant crossings an “infrequent phenomenon” by spring 2020, and then pledged in August last year to “make this route unviable”.

During this time, the Government has agreed to pay France millions of pounds to increase security on its northern coast.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board the Dover lifeboat, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture date: Thursday November 11, 2021.

Disagreements between the UK and French governments over what is expected have sometimes boiled over into sharp words exchanged across the Dover Strait.

Earlier this year, Home Secretary Priti Patel threatened to withhold the £54 million promised to France to help stop crossings unless more people were prevented from reaching the UK.

Speaking to BBC News on Friday, Calais MP Pierre-Henri Dumont said: “We’ve got hundreds of police forces, gendarmerie patrolling, but we have 300, 400 kilometres of shore to monitor every night, and that’s quite impossible to stop all the crossings.”

Despite the increasing numbers of small boats arrivals, the UK continues to see far fewer boat arrivals and asylum claims than many of its European counterparts.

At least 100,907 people have arrived in Europe via the Mediterranean by land and sea so far this year, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).