Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 8, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 66 (18%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 310 (82%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

The Orkney Islands in Scotland continue to have the highest rate in the UK, with 151 new cases in the seven days to November 8 – the equivalent of 674.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 482.1 in the seven days to November 1.

Vale of Glamorgan in Wales has the second highest rate, down from 757.6 to 636.4, with 861 new cases.

Clackmannanshire in Scotland has the third highest rate, up from 586.9 to 614.2, with 315 new cases.

Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria has the highest rate in England (595.0) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (564.2).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Perth & Kinross (up from 241.6 to 488.4)

Orkney Islands (482.1 to 674.1)

Inverclyde (293.3 to 436.0)

Angus (382.5 to 512.9)

Dumfries & Galloway (358.8 to 486.9)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 1.