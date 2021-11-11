UK honours the fallen in silent tribute on Armistice Day

Armistice Day 2021

The nation has fallen silent to honour those who lost their lives in conflict.

A two-minute silence took place across the country at 11am, marking 102 years since the first two-minute silence was observed on Armistice Day, November 11 1919.

The Duchess of Cornwall was at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, which has been held in the grounds of the Abbey since November 1928.

Sunrise on Armistice Day over First and Second World War graves at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s Brookwood Military Cemetery in Woking (Steve Parsons/PA)

Camilla laid a cross as she honoured the servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives for their country.

In Staffordshire, a service of remembrance took place at the National Memorial Arboretum on top of the Armed Forces Memorial, featuring readings, musical performances and wreath laying.

The Duchess of Cornwall arrives ahead of a two minute silence at the 93rd Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A single gun fired at 11am from Edinburgh Castle, while local government officials from the city were expected to join members of the Armed Forces for a wreath laying ceremony at the Scott Monument.